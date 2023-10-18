DES MOINES, Iowa — The Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines will rededicate the Iowa Holocaust Memorial on Wednesday.

The Iowa Holocaust Memorial was installed and dedicated in 2013. It honors those who died in the Holocaust, survivors who came to Iowa to make new lives, and the Iowa soldiers who helped liberate the concentration camps in World War II.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to speak at the rededication ceremony for the memorial, which was recently restored.

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. The memorial is located on the West Terrace of the Iowa State Capitol grounds, near East Grand and East 7th Street.