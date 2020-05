Construction work on the Hydroelectric Project at Lake Red Rock has required the closure of the gates of the Red Rock dam. The outflow from the lake, which had been 5000 cubic feet per second, is reduced to zero from 8 am to 5 pm several days this week.

The result is a lowered pool below the dam. Dozens of people showed up to check out the fishing or just see what was revealed as the water level dropped.

Red Rock Dam is in Marion County, near Pella.