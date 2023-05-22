RED OAK, Iowa — A Red Oak man died Sunday night following a collision between a pickup truck and a semi.

The crash happened around 7:58 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 34 and Eastern Avenue in the northeast part of Red Oak, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. A pickup truck driven by Miles Russell, 68, was traveling eastbound on Highway 34 when his truck crossed the center line and struck a westbound semi on the front driver’s side.

The pickup then hit a road sign and came to rest in the north ditch. The semi ended up partially on the highway and partially on the westbound shoulder.

Russell was transported to the Montgomery County Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The ISP says he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the semi, 54-year-old Jonathan Gonseth of Murray, received minor injuries in the collision.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing its investigation into the crash.