DES MOINES, Iowa — The Red Bull Soapbox Race sent thrills and excitement to downtown Des Moines today after a two year delay.

Fifty teams from across the nation came to the State Capitol grounds to compete. Their main mission: launch from a hill and steer their zany homemade carts down an obstacle-filled Walnut Street without wiping out.

According to a press release from Red Bull following the event, more than 25,000 spectators lined the course to watch the action.

The Moonshine MacGyvers, a team with a Prohibition-themed cart from Plymouth, Minnesota, won first place in the race. In addition to their first-place trophy, the team will get to skydive with the Red Bull Airforce.

“It feels amazing,” said Moonshine MacGyvers team member Addie Clarke in a press release. “We’ve been working on this for so long, it’s awesome to see it pay off.”

The second-place trophy went to an Ottumwa team which took inspiration from ‘Gilligan’s Island.’ Since the S.S. Minnow won second place, the team will get to experience an off-road adventure with Red Bull athlete Andrew Carlson.

The ‘Gilligan’s Island’ team was not the only Iowa team to leave the soapbox race with a prize. A team from Mason City received the People’s Choice Award, which was determined by an online vote.

The Mason City squad drove a trombone on wheels dubbed “Trouble in River City,” an homage to the musical ‘The Music Man’ penned by Mason City native Meredith Willson. The team will receive $500 in gift cards and their cart will be displayed in the Meredith Willson Museum in Mason City.

Watch this video of the “Weapon of Brass Destruction” crossing the finish line:

While some teams made it to the bottom of Walnut Street in flawless fashion, other teams crashed and lost equipment before passing beneath the Red Bull banner.

Check out Arch Reactor Hackerspace from St. Louis, whose ‘National Lampoon: Vacation’ inspired-cart’s decorations fell off just before crossing the finish line:

The following video shows the Toy Story-themed Slinky cart driven by team 3rd Degree Burns crashing into the hay bales along the track:

If you would like to see more of the triumphs and crashes from the race, you can visit the Red Bull Soapbox Race Iowa website.