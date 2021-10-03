RecPlex, massive multi-sport facility, opens in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines metro now has a new place to play.

The MidAmerican RecPlex in West Des Moines opened to the public Sunday after four years of planning and construction.

The 300,000-square-foot facility on the corner of Grand Avenue and Jordan Creek Parkway features two ice hockey rinks, an indoor turf field for football and soccer, a cornhole area, and an e-sports arena. Basketball courts, a pickleball area, and batting cages are still under construction inside the RecPlex.

“I’m super excited for what the future has to hold,” said RecPlex CEO Shayne Ratcliff. “I have to pinch myself before I go home knowing what we can offer now.”

Ratcliff said the idea for RecPlex started with a need for more indoor ice space in central Iowa. It has evolved far beyond the initial vision, and Ratcliff said he already has about 40 tournaments lined up for the RecPlex.

“Our phone is ringing off the hook,” Ratcliff said. “The ice, we’re sold out during the winter. The turf, as soon as teams move inside from December through early March, will be very busy.”

Many families who came to the RecPlex during its first day walked away impressed with the size and scope of the complex.

“I’m a bit anxious, but really excited,” said Ethan Lee, a youth hockey player from West Des Moines. “The ice looks really nice.”

“We’ll be here two to three times a week,” said Sarah Lee, Ethan’s mother. “Having an indoor place where he can get outside, kind of, and make it through the long, cold winter is the most important thing.”

