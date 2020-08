AMES, Iowa – In an open letter to Iowa State Cyclone fans, Athletics Director Jamie Pollard outlined some of the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic will have on upcoming sports – including the news that basketball and wrestling likely won’t start until January of 2021.

The letter, which was posted Friday morning, includes changes for procedures at Cyclone football games in the fall. Options for zero fans, 25% and 50% of capacity at Jack Trice Stadium are being considered.