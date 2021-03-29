Recovery Efforts Resuming After Iowa State Crew Club Boat Capsizes; 3 Rescued, 1 Confirmed Dead, and 1 Still Missing

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — Search and recovery efforts are picking back up Monday morning to locate the body of an Iowa State University student, who is presumed to have drowned in Little Wall Lake when a boat capsized Sunday morning during an Iowa State Crew Club practice.

Five members of the club were practicing on the lake, which is south Jewell, when the boat tipped.

Three people were rescued and one body was located by the Story County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team The fifth person remains missing.

The lake was choppy Sunday morning, with winds of 25 miles per hour. The ice went out on the lake about three weeks ago and the water temperature remains very cold.

“We had some heroes in the people who live in the houses here,” said Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons. “There were some people who took some risks that they didn’t have to take to save some lives … This could’ve been a lot worse than it’s going to be.”

Recovery efforts were halted Sunday night because of darkness but are resuming Monday morning.

Iowa State University president Wendy Wintersteen says the school is focused on providing support to club members and their families. No names have been released.