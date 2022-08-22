DES MOINES – This past Saturday there were multiple records broken at the Iowa State Fair. The first is the record for single-day attendance.

With a grand total of 128,298 people attending the fair Saturday the 20th, the single-day fair attendance record was broken. The previous record was set in 1991 with 127,277 people attending the fair.

Official numbers are still not out for the total number of people who visited the fair this year however so far more than 1 million people have attended.

The other record broken Saturday at the fair was the world record for the most people playing Cornhole.

Guinness Book of World Records was there to certify and the fair set a new record of 730 participants beating the previous record which was set in San Diego, California.

Jared Hassman, the organizer of the State Fair Cornhole Tournament, said that the record will be difficult to beat.

“State fair means a lot to a lot of Iowans. Just to put us in the literally hallowed halls of the Guinness book is pretty exciting,” Hassman said.

Now cleanup efforts are underway at the State Fair Grounds which are expected to continue throughout the week.