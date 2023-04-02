SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Someone in Dubuque took home a ticket that won the Lotto America record-setting jackpot.

According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, the ticket was purchased at Eichmans, a family-owned restaurant and convenience store on U.S. Highway 52.

“You hear all the time: what are the odds? Well, it happened here,” said the Owner of Eichman’s Stacy Eichman, “Honestly, I’m still processing. It’s hard to believe.”

The winner will have the option to choose between a $40.3 million annuity or $21.28 million cash option.

The game’s previous record was set with a $22.82 million prize that was won by a Minnesota family in March 2018.

“As the jackpot continued to climb, we kept saying that the odds of winning it in Iowa are the same as anywhere else. And now it’s happened,” said Iowa Lottery CEO Matt Strawn, “This is a moment to celebrate for our winner, our retailer, and the Iowa Lottery.”

The winning numbers from Saturday’s drawing were as follows: 2, 38, 43, 46, 51 and Star Ball 7. The winning ticket would have matched all numbers, including the Star Ball. Eichman’s will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Jackpot prizes must be claimed at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. The release notes that for prizes like these, appointments are strongly encouraged. Appointments can be made by calling 515-725-7900 or email wmaster@ialottery.com

The release also noted that offices are closed on weekends, so the earliest time the prize can be claimed is on Monday. The Iowa Lottery advised winners of sizeable amounts to consult a lawyer or financial planner before claiming the prize.