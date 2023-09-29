DES MOINES, Iowa – After pleasant conditions for most of the week, summerlike temperatures return to central Iowa for the weekend and to start out October.

Highs Friday will be near the 90° mark. Fortunately, humidity levels will be fairly low (at least compared to July or August, when we normally experience this kind of heat).

Temperatures will continue in the upper 80s to low 90s through the weekend.

If temperatures reach 90° in Des Moines, that would tie the record high for September 29th, set in 2002. Record highs for Saturday through Monday are at 92°, which may be just shy of how high our temperatures are expected to reach. Other than Friday, Saturday brings the best chance at tying or breaking our record high.

A cold front is expected to move through central Iowa by Wednesday. This will bring rain chances and a big pattern shift, allowing cooler air to move into the region. This could mean highs in the 60s next weekend!