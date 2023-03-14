POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A reckless driver was injured in a crash near Polk City on Tuesday morning after nearly causing several other accidents, according to authorities.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers were first alerted to an SUV driving recklessly near NW 142nd Street and NW 158th Avenue, south of Nevada, around 10 a.m. Callers reported a woman in a tan SUV driving erratically.

A Madrid police officer and a DNR officers spotted the vehicle and followed it down a dead-end road. The officers reported the woman turned around then sped past them in an “unsafe manner.” A Polk County deputy responding to the area also reported being nearly struck by the female driver. The deputy tried pulling the SUV over, but the driver refused to stop and swerved into oncoming traffic lanes multiple times. The deputy was still following the SUV on NW Madrid Drive when it left the road near NW 125th Avenue, crashing into a ditch and hitting several trees.

The woman was taken from the scene by air ambulance. Her condition is not known, but authorities say she was conscious and alert at the scene of the crash. Her name has not been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol may have been a contributing factor to the crash.