IOWA CITY, Iowa — March Madness is always exciting at the Hawk Shop in the Memorial Union in Iowa City. The shop is busy with textbooks, graduation supplies, and these days Hawkeye Women’s Final Four shirts. Getting shirts for fans prior to the Final Four, required some advance planning.

“In this case, we had our initial order so that now that they’ve won, we placed in the second order,” said Jonathan Sevilla, Hawk Shop Co-Manager. “So we’ve got more merchandise for our Hawkeye fans.”

The first shipment was 100 shirts, when they arrived Wednesday, all had already been sold online via the Hawk Shop Website. More shirts are being shipped on Thursday, so some of those shirts can be purchased on a walk-in basis.

“We continue to take online orders, knowing that we’ve gotten more coming in,” said Sevilla. “As soon as we have time, will I get them unboxed and put out on the floor for our customers.”

In the store were some fans who wanted to pick up shirts to take with them on the drive to Texas for the Final Four. Others won’t drive to Texas but may take in the watch party in Carver-Hawkeye Arena Friday night.

“If you plan on going to the launch party at the Carver arena and, you’re the one wearing the shirt people are gonna ask you where you got it, and you can tell them at the Hawk Shop,” said Sevilla.

The store managers have noticed the business that March Madness brings to the Hawk Shop.

“Oh it’s exciting you know, lots of new faces coming through quite a lot of excitement from the fans,” said Sevilla. “We’re noticing a certain increase of traffic flow of customers in our stores, everyone’s asking where the Final Four shirts and where are the Caitlyn Clark shirts?”

The store has around 200 Clark #22 shirts for sale, and will soon add child-sized Nike Jerseys with Clark’s name and number.

The Final Four Shirts sell for $35.00, the Final Four Hats are $40.00.