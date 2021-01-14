Ready for Another Round of Winter in Webster City

WEBSTER CITY, IOWA — There was no calm before the storm for the Webster City Public Works Department on Thursday. Employees spent hours cleaning, greasing and filling up trucks and plows to prepare for what could be a long night of clearing roads.

A major winter storm is blowing into the state on Thursday evening through mid-day Friday. Webster City could be among the areas that sees the most snow fall from the storm. Workers say the plan of attack is to keep main roads cleared through the day Friday then switch over to clearing all streets once the snow has stopped.