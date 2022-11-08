DES MOINES, IOWA – Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra has easily won re-election to the US House of Representatives, the Associated Press is reporting. Feenstra was challenged by Democrat Ryan Melton in the heavily Republican district.

This will be Feenstra’s second term in Congress.The Associated Press is calling the race on early returns compared historic voting statistics and other factors. Election returns are still coming in to the Secretary of State’s office and final preliminary results will not be available until Wednesday morning at the earliest.