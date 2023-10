WHO 13 NEWS – We are less than two weeks away from the final Republican presidential debate hosted by NBC and 81 days away from the Iowa Caucus.

Ohio Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy spoke with Today in Iowa anchors Justin Surrency and Calyn Thompson on Thursday morning.

He addressed the mass shooting in Maine, the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, and the crisis at the southern border.

He will visit Iowa again this weekend.