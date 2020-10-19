Rally Encourages Black Women in Central Iowa to Make Their Voices Heard This Election

DES MOINES, Iowa — With less than 20 days to the election, all attention is on the voting booth. On Sunday, a group of organizations teamed up for the Black Women Voter Rally.

The event took place at Union Park and was hosted by No Justice No Peace, NAACP WIN, Black Women 4 Healthy Living, League of Women Voters and the Central Iowa Center of Independent Living.

During the rally, Iowans were able to register to vote and were informed on their different options, such as voting by mail.

According to the U.S Census Bureau, in 2016, turnout for black voters hit a 20-year low. The lead organizer of this event, Brandi Miller, said the goal was to make Black women in central Iowa feel heard and encouraged that their vote is essential in this year’s election.

“We have created a space where nobody’s going to mute us. We’re going to come together and say, ‘I hear you sis, I see you sis, I support you sis.’ And we’re encouraging each other to amplify and to vote,” Miller said.

Learn more about voting this year at voterready.iowa.gov