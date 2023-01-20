DES MOINES, Iowa – A fundraiser is happening this weekend to “Rally Against Cancer.”

What started as a small Super Bowl party grew to a gala of more than 500 people. Proceeds go to different resources and programs for patients at John Stoddard Cancer Center.

In the last 22 years of the event, it’s raised $4.3 million. That’s made things like cancer navigators, healing therapies, and the EMPOWER salon available to patients at no cost.

“It’s not just giving them the best cancer treatment, it’s helping them in their daily life because you don’t just have cancer, right? It touches your whole life and so we want to help people just navigate that entire journey for them and make it as easy as possible,” Adam Haselhuhn, the director of development at John Stoddard Cancer Center, said.

WHO 13’s Keith Murphy is emceeing the event and will be joined by baseball star and cancer survivor Andre Dawson.

Tickets are sold out for the event, but you can still donate to the cause by clicking here.