DES MOINES, Iowa — Raised at Full Draw is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to teaching children and adults how to bow hunt. Raised at Full Draw is at the Iowa Deer Classic this weekend and will offer free lessons to beginners as well as provide a 3D shooting range for experienced hunters who bring their own bow.

Donise Petersen, the Chief Operating Officer of Raised at Full Draw, said that the Iowa Deer Classic is a great chance for people interested in bow hunting and archery to get their start.

“Raised at Full Draw where I teach youth and adults the skills of bowhunting. So if you’ve never shot a bow before this is a great opportunity,” Peterson said.

Raised at Full Draw is raising money at the Iowa Deer Classic to pay for summer camps for children to learn how to bow hunt.

To learn more about Raised at Full Draw visit their website.