Rain will move into the state overnight with a few rumbles of thunder to serve as a wake-up call after 4 AM.

Showers and scattered storms will push across much of the state through the morning, with some drier air pushing into southern Iowa by lunch. A second line of storms could develop in the afternoon over the eastern third of the state, and while the set up would normally be favorable for severe weather, the low January dewpoints look to keep that potential in check for Monday.

Temperatures, particularly over the southeast half of the state should climb into the 50s, despite the early rain and cloud cover.

Rain totals will likely be around a third to a half of an inch throughout Central Iowa, the first measurable rain or snow in Des Moines in nearly two weeks.

The active weather pattern will continue, with cooler temperatures through the rest of the week. The next system arrives on Wednesday afternoon, potentially blanketing much of the state in accumulating snow Wednesday night through Thursday mornning.

Several inches of snow will be possible with this system, though far southeast Iowa could see rain or a mix of precipitation types.

Temperatures will remain cooler with the passage of these two storms, keeping highs closer to averages, in the low 30s and upper 20s.