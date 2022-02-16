A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of southeast Iowa tonight into Thursday. This includes all towns in Mahaska, Lucas, Monroe, Wapello, Decatur, Wayne, Appanoose, and Davis county from 9 PM Wednesday through 6 PM Thursday.

A strong cold front is pushing through the state today which will result in falling temperatures and a chance for rain this afternoon. Much of central Iowa will drop to the 30s during the early afternoon with southern Iowa dropping to the 30s by the evening.

Rain will develop out ahead of the cold front but be limited to southeast Iowa. Rain totals could be as much as a tenth of an inch from Centerville and Ottumwa to the southeast. Rain is expected during the early afternoon through the mid-evening hours. After 8 PM temperatures will fall below the freezing point which will allow for freezing rain and/or sleet to form across parts of far southeastern Iowa. This may form a light glaze of ice on the roadways during the early hours of Thursday.

There will be a lull in activity before sunrise on Thursday as the low pushes into Illinois, but the backside of the low will arrive by the late morning and bring some snow into southeast Iowa with it. Snowfall totals generally look to stay between a half inch and two inches, but this will be accompanied by a strong north wind gusting between 30 and 40 mph.

Southeast Iowa will, however, be on the far northern edge of this system, meaning most of the rain and snow will fall south of the area across Illinois and Missouri.

Midwest Travel Impacts

Iowa: Southeast Iowa may experience minor to moderate impacts on the roads especially overnight and on Thursday due to freezing rain, sleet, and snow which may cause slick road conditions.

Missouri:

The Kansas City area will see the brunt of this storm system with up to a quarter inch of rain likely during the afternoon and evening today. This will transition to a freezing rain/sleet mix overnight and snow by sunrise Thursday. Between Thursday morning and Thursday afternoon 6-8″ of snow is possible, creating major impacts on the roads.

The St. Louis area is under a Flood watch tonight into tomorrow as mainly rain will fall across east central Missouri. 1-3″ of rain is possible by Thursday at 7 AM. Rain will be followed by freezing rain and sleet between 7 AM and 2 PM which may result in some slick roads. While those north of the St. Louis area will pick up higher snowfall amounts, the St. Louis area may get up to an inch of snow by late Thursday.

Illinois:

West central and central Illinois will start off with a chance for rain today and tonight with some areas getting up to an inch of rain by sunrise on Thursday. This will be followed by freezing rain and sleet between 4 and 7 AM which may lead to a light glaze of ice on the roads, but bigger impacts come with the snow that will arrive by 7 AM Thursday. West central and central Illinois look to receive between 4 and 7″ of snow between 7 AM and 10 PM Thursday.

The Chicago area is also expected to see up to an inch of rainfall by Thursday morning, but travel impacts are more likely on Thursday. Snow will arrive in and around Chicago by noon on Thursday with 2-5″ of falling by late Thursday night. This will be accompanied by a strong north wind gusting to 40 mph.

