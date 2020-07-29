RAGBRAI Organizers Cancel New Fall Ride

DES MOINES, Iowa – A new fall bicycle ride designed to help tide cyclists over until RAGBRAI in 2021 has now been canceled.

The Great Iowa Fall Ride, put on by RAGBRAI organizers, was announced in June. It was to be held October 2nd through 4th and hosted by the city of Iowa Falls.

RAGBRAI announced Wednesday that the fall ride would be canceled.

“It’s really unfortunate that we’re having to do this again but it’s just the right thing to do. 2020 is just not a great time for events,” said Dieter Drake, ride director. “We will shift our focus entirely to RAGBRAI forty-eight and remain steadfast in our dedication to make it even better in 2021.”

Organizers announced back in April that the 2020 RAGBRAI summer ride would be canceled because of COVID-19.