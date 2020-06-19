RAGBRAI Announces New Fall Ride

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — Bicyclists looking for a little good news after the cancellation of RAGBRAI for the summer of 2020 can now look ahead to the fall for a new opportunity to ride through Iowa’s scenic countryside.

The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa announced Friday on its Facebook page that cyclists should save the date for The Great Iowa Fall Ride. Details about the full route of the ride were not given but the graphic lists Iowa Falls as the location and displays the dates of Oct 2, 3, 4.

The post says more information about the ride will be released on Saturday, July 25th, which is the final day of the virtual RAGBRAI.

Organizers chose to cancel RAGBRAI for 2020 because of health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.