RAGBRAI Announces 2021 Route

RAGBRAI

DES MOINES, Iowa — RAGBRAI has announced its 2021 route across Iowa scheduled to happen in July.

RAGBRAI, the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, is scheduled for July 25-31.

2021 Route

  • Sunday, July 25: Le Mars to Sac City
  • Monday, July 26: Sac City to Fort Dodge
  • Tuesday, July 27: Fort Dodge to Iowa Falls
  • Wednesday, July 28: Iowa Falls to Waterloo
  • Thursday, July 29: Waterloo to Anamosa
  • Friday, July 30: Anamosa to DeWitt
  • Saturday, July 31: DeWitt to Clinton

The route is 426 miles long, according to RAGBRAI. Find more information about the route here.

Last year’s RAGBRAI was canceled due to pandemic concerns.

