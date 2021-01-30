RAGBRAI Announces 2021 Route

DES MOINES, Iowa — RAGBRAI has announced its 2021 route across Iowa scheduled to happen in July.
RAGBRAI, the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, is scheduled for July 25-31.
2021 Route
- Sunday, July 25: Le Mars to Sac City
- Monday, July 26: Sac City to Fort Dodge
- Tuesday, July 27: Fort Dodge to Iowa Falls
- Wednesday, July 28: Iowa Falls to Waterloo
- Thursday, July 29: Waterloo to Anamosa
- Friday, July 30: Anamosa to DeWitt
- Saturday, July 31: DeWitt to Clinton
The route is 426 miles long, according to RAGBRAI. Find more information about the route here.
Last year’s RAGBRAI was canceled due to pandemic concerns.