RAGBRAI Announces 2021 Route

DES MOINES, Iowa — RAGBRAI has announced its 2021 route across Iowa scheduled to happen in July.

RAGBRAI, the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, is scheduled for July 25-31.

2021 Route

Sunday, July 25: Le Mars to Sac City

Monday, July 26: Sac City to Fort Dodge

Tuesday, July 27: Fort Dodge to Iowa Falls

Wednesday, July 28: Iowa Falls to Waterloo

Thursday, July 29: Waterloo to Anamosa

Friday, July 30: Anamosa to DeWitt

Saturday, July 31: DeWitt to Clinton

The route is 426 miles long, according to RAGBRAI. Find more information about the route here.

Last year’s RAGBRAI was canceled due to pandemic concerns.