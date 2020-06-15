Racist Encounters Included Repeated Comments About His Hat, Iowa Man Says

SHELDON, Iowa — Ty Rushing said it had been the dead of winter and he was long overdue for a haircut when he got reminded that racism and ignorance know no boundaries.

Rushing, an African American, said no barber in Sheldon had much experience cutting hair for African Americans. He routinely drove an hour each way to one who did in Sioux City. But Rushing hadn’t made time to do that recently. So for a while, he wore a hat while he was out in public. That included while he was working as a newspaper reporter at a city council meeting.

“One [white] councilman just constantly every meeting was saying, ‘Why do you have a hat on? Why do you have a hat on?'” Rushing recalled. “At the same time, there was a guy who worked construction who was on the council and would come in there — dirty jeans, dirty hoodie, messed up hair — and he never said a word to this guy. I’m sure you can guess the obvious difference between me and the councilman.”

Rushing said those kind of comments weren’t new to him. They also took place in Kansas, where he grew up. “It happened in Kansas City, too,” Rushing said, “It’s not just an Iowa problem. It’s an America problem.”

Sometimes, the racism would be obvious to everyone when someone would use the n-word. Others were more similar to his experience at that city council meeting.

Rushing tells stories for a living as managing editor of Iowa Information, a group of northwest Iowa newspaper and digital publications. But recently, he has started sharing his own stories of racism and discrimination. “I felt more compelled to speak out more directly on some of these racial issues that we are seeing in the country.”

Watch Rushing share experiences during this event in Spencer.

He also spoke at this Black Lives Matter rally.

He has taken additional safety precautions recently. He said that he wore a sweatshirt bearing his company logo just in case law enforcement questioned why he was attending a rally. And Rushing said that he would also notify friends and family beforehand. “In case things went sour,” he explained.