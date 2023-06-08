NEWTON, Iowa — Racers geared up and tested the track at the Iowa Speedway on Thursday ahead of the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend that takes place next month.

Seventeen INDY NXT drivers tested the track by driving more than 1,350 laps at around 158 mph.

INDY NXT Driver Christian Rasmussen has raced at the track before and said it was great to be back on the oval.

“Super good to be back on an oval in general and kind of revving up for the weekend,” he said.

Ernie Francis Jr., also an INDY NXT driver, said he’s enjoying the challenge that the track brings.

“We’re running pretty quick around here, the INDY NXT cars are just about a second off from the INDYCAR times and we’re running around this place,” he said. “We’re rolling pretty quick. It’s definitely one of the fastest short tracks I’ve ever been on.”

The races begin in the morning on Saturday July 22 with the INDY NXT races and the INDYCAR Hy-Vee Homefront 250 race following in the afternoon. The race weekend ends on Sunday with the INDYCAR Hy-Vee One Step 250 race. For information about the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend just visit this website.