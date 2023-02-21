The raccoon river hasn’t been looking like itself much lately. At times its more like a creek, barely a trickle you could walk across. Sandbars extending on and on that look more like expansive beaches without the resorts or palm trees.

Yes, after three consecutive years of drought, the water levels are low and are potentially getting lower which could eventually be a problem for the primary drinking source of water for the Des Moines Metro.



Des Moines Water Works CEO Ted Corrigan says the drought has certainly posed problems but up to this point it has been manageable.

“The biggest challenge is just meeting customer demand,” Corrigan said. “We’ve been pretty fortunate though that water flow in the river has been pretty adequate throughout the drought, even when we saw higher demand in the summertime so we’ve been able to meet demand pretty effectively.”

The ability to draw water from both the Raccoon and Des Moines rivers has been key to meeting that demand, not just because of the low levels, but by presenting options when the water quality drops.

“You know we actually have three water treatment plants that serve the Des Moines Metro. One of them is here where you are today at Fleur drive and it has intakes on both the Des Moines and Raccoon rivers, so we manage that based on water quality primarily, but if we were in a really severe drought we would also manage it based on water availability and we’d likely take water from both rivers.”

Crucially, Corrigan says the quality of the water isn’t directly impacted by the low levels from the drought, so the quality issues haven’t particularly worsened with the lack of rain.

“There are differences obviously if we’ve had really heavy rains and flooding then the rivers will get very very turbid, dirty, but water quality isn’t driven by quantity or how full the river is. It’s driven by the landscape that happens around us, much more so then how much water.”

Recent rains and snowmelt have given a boost to the river levels around the metro but without sustained precipitation this spring the boost is only going to be temporary and on a wide view that drought impact is still stark.

Since the drought began in 2020, the river levels at the 63rd and grand gauge for the raccoon river have been almost exclusively at or below the lowest levels recorded since 2007.

So far the drought hasn’t impacted rates but Corrigan says customers don’t have to worry in the immediate turn about the rates, though the long term, low levels could eventually catch up to costs.

“There isn’t a direct impact or direct correlation between drought and rates but what I would say if we continue to see these dry days, one after another, we’re likely going to have to build more facilities to bring water into the plant. That could ultimately impact rates but just because the river is low and has been for the better part of three years, there really isn’t a direct correlation between the low water and rates.”

As for this year, corrigan and the water works will be hoping for rain but comfortable knowing they are able to carry demand.

“We would love to see about an inch a week of rain this summer, you know interestingly enough even when the river is really low, there’s plenty of water to meet our demands.”