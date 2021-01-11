Questions Answered About the Second Round of Stimulus Payments

DES MOINES, Iowa — A lot of people are confused about the latest stimulus, and it’s easy to understand why. Most people know a second round of stimulus was approved, but they don’t know the specifics – and particularly how it’s different from the first round last spring. Ying Sa from Community CPA in Des Moines has answers for those of you telling us, “I haven’t gotten my check yet – why not?”

First – keep the income thresholds in mind. “Remember, if you’re an individual, it’s $75,000, married is $150,000,” says Ying, “that threshold really determines if you get it or not. There could be lots of reasons you’re not considering, like maybe you got divorced and it went to your spouse, or you changed address or bank account closed.”

The bank account issue is turning out to be a big one for a lot of people. Go to irs.gov to double check your account information. That may be all it takes to get your stimulus money.

A lot of people are wondering if this money could hurt them when taxes are due. Ying says, no. “That stimulus you got … $1,200 or $600 is not taxable, so there’s no consequences for that income,” she says.

Some people are saying they didn’t qualify for the first stimulus but now they’re unemployed. Unfortunately, the payments are based on the previous year’s tax return. But you’ll likely get credit when you file your 2020 return.

Ying also wants to remind people to take advantage of all available government programs. “We’re living in a different time,” she says, “we won’t rely on this forever but right now the government is helping. If you are entitled to stimulus or unemployment, don’t be shy about claiming it. If you have more questions, visit communitycpa.com. Ying hosts webinars to answer all of your questions!