PurpleStride Walk Raising Money for Pancreatic Cancer Programs

IOWA — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Ginsberg is among the 47,050 people who will die of pancreatic cancer in the United States this year, according to the American Cancer Society.

“She fought a really good fight. It’s the third deadliest cancer. It’s so difficult to detect. That is the reason we have such a low survival rate because nobody really discovers it until it is really far gone,” said Iowan Pam Anderson, a five-year survivor of pancreatic cancer.

Anderson said symptoms can vary and might not seem serious at first, like back pain, indigestion, and changes in diabetes. There is no current screening for pancreatic cancer.

According to Anderson, pancreatic cancer just reached a five-year survival rate of 10%. When she was first diagnosed, it was just 6%. Anderson says the cancer needs more research and funding, and you can be a part of the fight.

Next Saturday, Sept. 26 is the virtual PurpleStride walk in Iowa. It’s an event raising money for programs and services for pancreatic cancer patients. To participate, visit this website.