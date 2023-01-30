SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL in his right throwing elbow in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN is reporting, and he now faces a six-month recovery if he opts for surgery.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick, right, causes a fumble by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Purdy, who was the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, began the season third on the 49ers depth chart. But injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo thrust Purdy into the starting spot mid-season. He responded by going on an undefeated run as starter until Sunday’s game. Purdy’s elbow was hit as he attempted a pass in the first quarter. The injury left him unable to throw a ball and he was replaced by Josh Johnson. However, when Johnson suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter, Purdy was called back into action to finish the game despite the injury.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that doctors have told Purdy that he suffered a torn UCL. Surgery to repair the ligament could require a six-month recovery. Purdy is reportedly seeking second opinions, according to Schefter.

Purdy is a favorite to be named Rookie-of-the-Year after the season. The former Iowa State Cyclone would be the lowest drafted player, and first-ever ‘Mr. Irrelevant’, to win the award.