Purchased Items to Work from Home? You May Not Be Able to Apply for Tax Deductions

DES MOINES, Iowa — Soon, you can file your 2020 taxes, but will you be able to write off items you purchased for your home office? The answer is no.

“If you’re working as an employee on behalf of someone else, unfortunately, you cannot,” said Stephen Gara, a Drake University associate professor of accounting.

According to a tax law, the section for itemized deductions for unreimbursed employee expenses was eliminated.

Gara also mentioned that college professors cannot write off items that they purchased to work from home, but school teachers are eligible for tax write-offs.

Lastly, if you donated to charity, taxpayers who do not itemize deductions may take a charitable deduction of up to $300 for cash contributions.

“Charities have suffered as a result of the pandemic. People are trying to cut corners on what they can spend and charities are seeing their demand for their services going up,” said Gara. “So as an incentive to encourage people to support charities, this new above-the-line deduction was allowed.”

The IRS will likely start accepting electronic returns later this month.