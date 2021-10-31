Pumpkin Walk aims to create wholesome Halloween tradition in Valley Junction

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many kids in the Des Moines metro spent Halloween reaping the rewards from Beggars’ Night, but an afternoon event in Valley Junction allowed children to add to their sugary bounty.

The Historic Valley Junction Foundation hosted a Children’s Pumpkin Walk through the heart of the district Sunday afternoon. The foundation organized the event as an outlet for families in need of afternoon activities on the year’s spookiest day.

“We had tractor-led hayrides, trick-or-treating obviously, and the theatrical shop next door oragnized a dance out in the intersection,” said Historic Valley Junction executive director Steve Frevert. “We also had face painting, balloon animals, and vendors…just lots and lots of activities.”

The Pumpkin Walk was supposed to take place a week ago, but rain pushed the festivities back to Halloween.

However, Valley Junction event coordinator Larry Kaster believes the postponement was a blessing in disguise.

“This actually gives families something to do on Halloween itself,” Kaster said. “Des Moines is known for doing everything the day before Halloween with Beggars’ Night, and now there is a big activity on Halloween for children to do.”

The Valley Junction Foundation is planning to bring back the Pumpkin Walk for next Halloween.