Puck Drops on Iowa Wild Season Friday with New Safety Guidelines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday night, the Iowa Wild will have their season opener against the Texas Stars.

The American Hockey League and the National Hockey League have collaborated on safety policies with Wells Fargo Arena and local and national government entities for this new season.

The arena has transitioned to digital ticketing that will allow for contactless entry and this year fans must wear masks.

Concession stands will still be open, however, there will be self-service kiosks to limit physical contact, and food and drinks must be consumed while at designated seats.

Staff at the Wells Fargo Arena get temperature checks before they enter the building and get COVID-19 tests on a weekly basis.

Iowa Wild players and coaches have very strict protocols. Aside from the Wells Fargo Arena and home, they are asked to only go to the doctor, the grocery store, and the barbershop.

The manager of media relations for the AHL team, Ben Gislason, said the success of the season still relies on the fans

“We have always called our fans a part of our team and our family. But this year, more than ever, they’re going to have a big impact on our ability to play, and their choice to be safe will only help in our choice to be safe,” Gislason said.

There’s currently a 3,500 capacity limit for hockey games this year, but the Wells Fargo Arena can fit over 16,000 people.

According to Gislason, many AHL teams have been forced to play without fans this year. The manager of media relations said Iowa Wild feels grateful to be in a space that allows for social distancing like Wells Fargo Arena.

“We do have the room to space people out and we’re definitely going to be utilizing all the space in the arena and making sure that people have plenty of social distance in between where they’re sitting and then the next party that might be sitting,” Gislason said.

The Iowa Wild season opener against the Texas Stars kicks off at 7:00 p.m. Friday night and tickets are still available for purchase here.