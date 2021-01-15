Public Safety Officials Urging Drivers to Stay Home During Blizzard

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation has its army of plows out in full force Friday morning to clear away the overnight snow, but they have an uphill battle because even once the snow stops falling, strong winds will continue whipping the snow around.

Safety officials say one of their main concerns from this blizzard is the wind.

“The wind is also going to create a big factor for visibility, whether you’re driving on the road, the distance you can see ahead of you. A lot of crashes we see happen at our intersections. And so that’s a big issue and big concern for us,” said Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol.

Troopers tend to see more stalled cars, especially on the on and off-ramps during winter storms.

This may be because cars ran out of gas, were stuck behind another crash, or simply got stuck in snow that piled up.

Sgt. Dinkla says anytime you drive during a blizzard you are putting yourself and others at risk, but if you do happen to drive, he has some ways to prepare should you get stuck or slide out on the roadway.

“Number one, make sure that you have your cell phone with you have a charger with your cell phone. It’s great to be able to keep that battery up, and then also make sure that before you head out and drive, fill that tank with gas so that periodically if you have to start that vehicle to keep it warm. But do understand that there are times when call volume is high. The unfortunate thing is you may have to be waiting for a while,” said Sgt. Dinkla.

The best advice from public safety officials is to just stay home until the conditions improve.