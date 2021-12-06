Public input sought on proposal for West Des Moines Water Works’ to join new regional water group

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – The West Des Moines Water Works is holding a special meeting Monday afternoon to consider joining a new effort to regionalize water treatment in the metro.

If approved by the boards from each entity, the Central Iowa Water Works would include West Des Moines Water Works, Des Moines Water Works, and the Urbandale Water Utility. Other metro cities are expected to join and rural entities like the Warren Water District and Xenia may also join CIWW.

The planning committee for the West Des Moines Water Works has already recommended the full board vote in favor of joining CIWW. The committee says the proposal would save West Des Moines customers up to 30% on their water bills over the next 40 years.

The meeting is at 4:00 Monday afternoon at the A.C. Ward Municipal Treatment Plant at 1505 Railroad Avenue. It is open to the public.