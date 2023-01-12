DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Parks and Recreation Department is looking forward to the summer and it’s asking for your input on two city parks.

The first is Irving E. Stone Park on Southeast 5th Street. Planners will discuss their concepts for sprayground and playground improvements Thursday night at a public meeting at the Pioneer Columbus Community Rec Center, 2100 SE 5th St., at 6:00.

Design plans for a new sprayground at Burke Park on East University Avenue will also be discussed at a separate meeting Thursday night. The plans include a rainbow as part of the water feature.

It was inspired by two things. John Burke, who the park is named for, was in the 42nd Division in World War I – nicknamed the “Rainbow Division.” The rainbow also resembles the neighboring Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden art piece.

The public meeting on improvement plans for the park gets underway at 6:00 p.m. at Carver Community School at 705 E. University Ave.

