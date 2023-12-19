URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale city council is holding a special meeting Tuesday for a public hearing on a development agreement in the city.

The agreement would allow MWF Investing, LLC to convert the Motel Relax at 7625 Hickman Road into an apartment building.

MWF estimates that the total cost for the building’s conversion and renovation to be about $2.5 million. The deal would have the city providing about $1.6 million as part of a loan that is forgivable over time.

There are expected to be 60 or 61 apartments in the project and the developer will reserve at least 18 of the apartments for individuals or families earning 60% or less of the Area Median Income for 10 years. Construction on the property is expected to begin by June 1, 2024 and would wrap up by the end of May 2025.



The special council meeting is set to begin at noon in the city council chambers at 3600 86th Street in Urbandale.