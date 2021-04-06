Public Hearing Tuesday on Plans to Cut $14.3 Million from Des Moines Schools’ Budget

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Public School District has worked to overcome the pandemic but the school budget could still be a challenge next year.

Due, in part, to falling enrollment the school district must cut its budget by $14.3 million. The district hopes to do that in part by cutting health benefits, discontinuing some activities, and reducing staff.

A hearing on the proposed cuts is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Central Campus Auditorium. The Des Moines School Board’s regular meeting follows at 6:00 p.m. and is closed to the public.

If you want to speak during the public forum you must call Erin Jenkins at (515) 779-0499 prior to the meeting.

You can watch the hearing and the meeting on the district’s YouTube page.