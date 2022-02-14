DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa House Democratic leadership delayed debate on the Republican tax plan, which was slated for debate last week.

The bill, House File 2317, would bring the individual income tax rate down to a flat 4% in 2026. It also adds several different tax credits. House Democrats wanted to slow down the process of a floor debate because they wanted more input from the public on the bill.

“This was a $1.2 billion tax bill that we are just rushing through the process over here,” said State Rep. Jennifer Konfrst (D) from Windsor Heights. “We think Iowans deserve a say. We think Iowans deserve the chance to be heard, so we called a public hearing on this issue in Ways and Means this week because we think it doesn’t need to be rushed.”

Konfrst added that they wanted the weekend to go back and talk with constituents. Democrats want the Earned Income Tax Credit to be doubled in the bill, and they most likely will have an amendment on that when the bill is being debated on the House floor.

Pat Grassley, Speaker of the House, commented on the public hearing taking place on Monday.

“I hope that we don’t delay much longer trying to get tax relief to Iowans. We feel pretty strongly about that,” said Grassley (R) from New Hartford. “So I think that the bill needs to continue to move through the process. I have been saying since the beginning of the session it was something we want to try to deal with early and I think that will continue to be the case.”

Grassley added that the bill could see debate on the floor this upcoming week. The public hearing is at 5 p.m. on Monday in the Supreme Court Chamber in the statehouse. The link for the live feed of the hearing will be available here.