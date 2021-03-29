Public Health Officials: ‘Be Patient’ as Iowa Opens up Vaccine Eligibility Next Week

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to all Iowans 16 years and older starting next Monday, public health officials are anticipating some will have difficulty finding an appointment time.

For Iowans in the state’s most populated cities like Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, finding appointment slots have been difficult. Health officials say this will likely continue, and that patience will be key in the upcoming weeks.

“Our local public health teams and our pharmacy partners have been preparing for this,” said Lina Tucker Reinders, executive director of the Iowa Public Health Association. “But the reality is that the demand still by far outweighs the supply, and it’s going to be like that for a while.”

Brian Finley, who runs a Twitter account called “IA Vaccine Alerts,” used his background in technology to create a system that automatically tweets when there are available appointments throughout the state. He said he has anecdotally heard of many folks in urban cities driving to rural towns where there are more appointments open.

“You can definitely see the trends of what parts of the state, what types of cities sort of remained on the list,” he said. “There’s definitely almost no availability in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Des Moines lasting longer than 15-20 minutes. Whereas you’ve got places out in western Iowa, southwest Iowa, that have been staying with appointments often on the books for days now.”

Finley speculated other than population, that availability in more rural communities might be due to vaccine hesitancy.

A recent study from the de Beaumont Foundation conducted with a small focus group found that many Republican voters were hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. While some Iowa GOP have encouraged people to get vaccinated and even shown themselves doing so, the study said politicians were “ineffective messengers” in convincing the focus group to roll up their sleeve.

.@IAGovernor gets #johnsonandjohnson #COVID19 vaccine along with First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds and Interim Director of @IAPublicHealth Kelly Garcia. @WHO13news pic.twitter.com/tfJiqDk9Ax — Dave Price (@idaveprice) March 3, 2021 Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) receives her single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine during a March 3 press conference.

Tucker Reinders said while she welcomes leaders and politicians speaking publicly about the vaccine’s safety and importance — conversations between family, neighbors and community leaders can be more meaningful and effective.

“We need to make sure we are divorcing public health and politics,” Tucker Reinders said. “So whether that’s your conservative neighbor or your liberal grandma, we all are role models for somebody else. If your vaccine story can influence others and and help dissuade their hesitancy, then we want you to share that story.”

For those who are hesitant about the speed in which the vaccine was developed, Tucker Reinders wants to remind Iowans that the technology used with the mRNA vaccine is not new. She said how fast it was rolled out can be attributed to government red tape being cut, not manufacturers taking shortcuts.

“We had the mRNA technology already set up from a decade worth of research, and the COVID-19 virus was really what was the final ingredient to be applied to that research,” she said.

Tucker Reinders said a great way to combat disinformation about the vaccine is to learn the facts behind the science. Many health officials and those in the science community have been taking to social media to explain how an mRNA vaccine works in layman’s terms.

An mRNA vaccine doesn't actually contain the virus itself. Think of it as an email sent to your immune system that shows what the virus looks like, instructions to kill it, and then—like a Snapchat message—it disappears. Amazing technology. — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) December 15, 2020

I have been scratching my head on how to make mRNA vaccines more understandable. Here’s an attempt though it’s not a perfect metaphor:



mRNA vaccines are like a musical score sheet w instructions to play only one distinct part of song (one protein found on surface of the virus). — Dr. Nahid Bhadelia (@BhadeliaMD) December 14, 2020

Tucker Reiders wanted to remind Iowans who are hesitant about the vaccine that it is the key part to defeating this pandemic and moving back to normalcy.

“We all live in a community and our actions impact one another,” she said. “When you get a COVID vaccine, you know it’s protective for us. More importantly in many regards, is that it’s protecting our grandparents, it’s protecting our coworkers, it’s protecting those around us who are more vulnerable to disease.”

She and other public health experts have estimated that roughly 80% of the population will need to be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity.

Resources

Visit the state’s website, Vaccinate Iowa, to find a nearby provider and for other information about eligibility, the vaccine itself and facts.

Older Iowans may call 211 for 24-hour assistance with scheduling an appointment or to answer general questions.

Turn on alerts for @IAVaccineAlerts to get notified about which pharmacies in what locations have availability.

Sign up for alerts on GoodRx to get notified when nearby appointments open up.

Schedule an appointment at a Hy-Vee pharmacy through this online form.

Schedule an appointment at a Walgreens pharmacy through this online form.

If you have insurance, many websites will ask for a picture of the front and back side of your insurance card while registering for an appointment, so be sure to have that ready if possible. COVID-19 vaccines are free regardless of if you have insurance.

Appointments can fill up fast, so if you cannot type fast enough when filling out questionnaires, it might be a good idea to turn on “autofill” settings in your web browser so your basic contact information is ready to go.

Pay attention to the “yes or no” questions on online forms. For example, Hy-Vee asks if you have received a different vaccine in the past two weeks, as you should not get different immunizations within a two-week span of one another.