Public discussions on new carbon dioxide pipeline begin in Iowa

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – Developers of a second carbon dioxide pipeline that would run through Iowa began meeting with the public Monday.
A Dallas-based company is in the process of filing a petition for a 1,300 mile carbon dioxide pipeline, but some Iowans have mixed feelings about the proposal.
“I’m pretty content with what they said, we’ll just have to deal with it when they get further down the line,” Lyon County resident Gary Heyer said.
“I wanted to know the procedures of all that’s going to take place and I’m not sold on the fact that we have too much CO2,” Lyon County resident Roger Lamfers said.
Before any construction begins on a carbon dioxide pipeline that would run through five different states, Navigator Heartland Greenway representatives says they are letting residents know the facts before the pipeline is installed.
“Today was the kickoff of our outreach and engagement process for the Hartling Greenway carbon capture and storage project. The project from Iowa will span all the way from Lyon to Lee County and in between, about 36 counties in total is what we’ve proposed,” Navigator’s Vice President of Government and Public Affairs Elizabeth Burns-Thompson said.
The plan would involve liquified carbon dioxide being transferred to an underground holding area in Illinois, thus, helping the environment stay clean.
“So the ethanol plants and the fertilizer facilities that we’re partnering with as part of this project to help them meet the de-carbonization goals I should say, is immense. Right, it’s what’s going to be what helps these facilities stay around not only for years to come, but decades to come,” Burns-Thompson said.
But, there is still a long way to go before the pipeline project becomes reality. Iowa law requires the company to hold meetings at all affected counties.
“Ultimately then putting towards a permit application with the utilities board, along with a number of other permits and associate regulatory footprint that we’ll have to work through. Moving towards construction in 2024 and ultimately turning on the system hopefully later that year, end of 2025,” Burns-Thompson said.
The IUB has scheduled a virtual meeting in addition to the in-person meetings in each affected county and has approved the following schedule of public informational meetings:
|Lyon County
|November 29 @ 12 p.m. – Forster Community Center, 404 First Ave., Rock Rapids
|Plymouth County
|November 29 @ 6 p.m. – Le Mars Convention Center (lower level), 275 12th St. S.E., Le Mars
|Cherokee County
|November 30 @ 12 p.m. – Aurelia Community Center, 235 Main St., Aurelia
|Woodbury County
|November 30 @ 6 p.m. – Sioux City Convention Center (Rooms A & B), 801 Fourth St., Sioux City
|O’Brien County
|December 1 @ 12 p.m. – Crossroads Pavilion Event Center (Great Hall), 301 34th Ave., Sheldon
|Osceola County
|December 1 @ 6 p.m. – 9th Street Center, 418 Ninth St., Sibley
|Dickinson County
|December 2 @ 12 p.m. Dickinson County Community Center, 1602 15th St., Spirit Lake
|Emmet County
|December 2 @ 6 p.m. – VFW Hall, 314 S. First St., Estherville
|Kossuth County
|December 3 @ 12 p.m. – Eagle Center (banquet room), 401 Smith St., Lakota
|Delaware County
|December 6 @ 12 p.m. – The Gathering Place, 1711 N. Second St., Manchester
|Linn County
|December 6 @ 6 p.m. – Veterans Memorial Building (coliseum), 50 Second Ave. Bridge, Cedar Rapids
|Clinton County
|December 7 @ 12 p.m. – Wild Rose Convention Center & Ballroom, 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton
|Cedar County
|December 7 @ 6 p.m. – Cedar County Fairgrounds (Matthews Building), 220th Street, Tipton
|Des Moines County
|December 8 @ 12 p.m. – LOFT Events, 416 Jefferson St., Burlington
|Lee County
|December 8 @ 6 p.m. – Small Grand Things, 1903 West Point Road, West Point
|Van Buren County
|December 9 @ 12 p.m. – Bonaparte Opera House, 614 First St., Bonaparte
|Jefferson County
|December 9 @ 6 p.m. – The Walton Club, 2265 Walton Lake Road, Fairfield
|Wapello County
|December 10 @ 12 p.m. – Bridge View Center (conference rooms), 102 Church St., Ottumwa
|Clay County
|December 13 @ 12 p.m. – Clay County Regional Events Center, 800 W. 18th St., Spencer
|Buena Vista County
|December 13 @ 6 p.m. – Alta Community Center, 28 N. Lake St., Alta
|Pocahontas County
|December 14 @ 12 p.m. – Rolfe Community Center, 319 Garfield St., Rolfe
|Webster County
|December 14 @ 6 p.m. – Best Western Starlite Village, 1518 Third Ave. N.W., Fort Dodge
|Hamilton County
|December 15 @ 12 p.m. Briggs Woods Conference Center (Van Diest Supply Co. meeting room), 2501 Briggs Woods Trail, Webster City
|Hardin County
|December 15 @ 6 p.m. – Ellsworth Community College (auditorium), 1100 College Ave., Iowa Falls
|Franklin County
|December 16 @ noon – Franklin County Convention Center, 1008 Central Ave. W., Hampton
|Butler County
|December 16 @ 6 p.m. – Greene Community Center, 204 W. South St., Greene
|Floyd County
|December 17 @ 12 p.m. – Floyd County Fairgrounds (Youth Enrichment Center), 2516 Seven Mile Road, Charles City
|Benton County
|January 3 @ 12 p.m. – Norway Community Center, 210 South St., Norway
|Iowa County
|January 3 @ 6 p.m. – Price Creek Event Center, 4709 220th Trail, Amana
|Keokuk County
|January 4 @ noon – Sigourney Public Library, 720 E. Jackson St., Sigourney
|Poweshiek County
|January 4 @ 6 p.m. – Grinnell College (Joe Rosenfield Center), 1115 8th Ave., Grinnell
|Mahaska County
|January 5 @ 12 p.m. – George Daily Community Auditorium, 1800 N. Third St. #2, Oskaloosa
|Jasper County
|January 5 @ 6 p.m. – DMACC Newton Campus (Conference Center auditorium), 600 N. Second Ave. W., Newton
|Story County
|January 6 @ 12 p.m. – Gateway Hotel & Conference Center (Prairie Ballroom), 2100 Green Hills Drive, Ames
|Boone County
|January 6 @ 6 p.m. – DMACC Boone Campus (auditorium), 1125 Hancock Drive, Boone
|Polk County
|January 7 @ 12 p.m. – Iowa State Fairgrounds (Oman Family Youth Inn), 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines
|Virtual Meeting
|January 19 @ 5:30 p.m.
The January 19 virtual meeting will be conducted at the IUB’s Hearing Room and available by remote access. Details and virtual registration information for that meeting will be posted on the IUB’s online hearing and meeting calendar. Information about the proposed pipeline project also will be available on the IUB’s website.