DES MOINES, Iowa – When Carter Morton was in high school he was a promising athlete. His big challenge was not much of a senior year, thanks to COVID. He did have a great junior year in track and field, good enough for UNI to put him onto their track team. When Carter was in high school, his Dad, Chad Morton, was his coach. Now that Carter is in college, his dad has backed off as coach.

“I’m just dad and I help with support and I don’t really do any coaching now that I’m done with him for that so those coaches can have him,” said Chad Morton.

The family tries to get to track meets on weekends, but can’t get to everything.

“We try to make the ones that we can, but my husband is the head track coach at Greene County so he’s trying to juggle that, and the opportunity to be with Carter,” said Deb Morton. “Yeah that’s our vacation time for now.”

Chad says he appreciates the support he gets from Greene County Schools, where he is a teacher, and also the head track coach.

“I’ve got good support back home in Greene County and they know it’s not going to last forever,” said Chad. “So many things happen so quick and like yesterday he high jumped 611 for the first time ever and if I wouldn’t have been there to see that, I just wouldn’t have been able to live with myself.”