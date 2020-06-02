Protesters Want Leaders, Community to Listen

DES MOINES, Iowa – State and local leaders came together Monday to address weekend protests and riots across Iowa.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said that she hears everyone in the state and doesn’t want the violence to continue.

“Their message was powerful. Their voices were heard, but the lawless acts of a few hijacked that message and endangered the lives of other ones. That’s been a pattern now that’s occurred over several days and it’s a pattern that must end,” Reynolds said.

State Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad said the system is broken, and it’s time to listen to the next generation to create change.

“Us leaders have to bring these young people now and young adults to the table so that the next press conference that we hold in a month or so you see some of those young adults in here addressing you,” Abdul-Samad said.

Protesters want leaders and the community to have conversations about what needs to be changed.