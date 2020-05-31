Breaking News
Protesters and Police Face Off in Downtown Des Moines
Watch Now
Channel 13 News at 10:00 Saturday

 

Protesters March on Downtown Des Moines Saturday Night

News
Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa — Protesters for George Floyd are marching in downtown Des Moines Saturday night. 

Protesters first gathered outside the Des Moines Police Department in the evening. The crowd began marching west into downtown around 8:30 p.m.

Protesters stopped at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park around 9 p.m., then turned around and started heading back east. 

This protest is not affiliated with the groups that organized the march in Des Moines Saturday afternoon

This is a developing protest. WHO 13 will provide updates throughout the night. 

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News