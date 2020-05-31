Protesters March on Downtown Des Moines Saturday Night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Protesters for George Floyd are marching in downtown Des Moines Saturday night.

Protesters first gathered outside the Des Moines Police Department in the evening. The crowd began marching west into downtown around 8:30 p.m.

Protesters stopped at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park around 9 p.m., then turned around and started heading back east.

This protest is not affiliated with the groups that organized the march in Des Moines Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing protest. WHO 13 will provide updates throughout the night.