Protesters Break into Des Moines Business

DES MOINES, Iowa — Protesters broke into and stole money from a business in Des Moines’ East Village during Friday night’s protests.

Around 9:36 p.m., protesters used a chair among other items to smash the windows at Hilltop Tire Service located on the corner of E. 2nd Street and E. Walnut Street.

An owner of the business said windows on cars within the building were also broken and protesters stole money from the cash register.

WHO 13’s Keith Murphy observed around a dozen people working to board up the windows at the business after the damage was done.