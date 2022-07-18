WHO 13 NEWS – The sunny and hot weather this week has local doctors reminding people to take care of their skin.

July is UV Safety Month. Doctors say there are things you can do to keep from burning and decrease your risk of skin cancer.

First, wear sunscreen and reapply every one to two hours. Doctors recommend using at least SPF 30 or higher.

Next, seek shade between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. which is peak time for UV radiation.

Also, do self-skin checks and seek medical attention if any moles are changing or darkening.

Dr. Sarah Ling with MercyOne Waukee Family Medicine explains what they look for in the ABCDEs of melanoma.

“If they’re asymmetric, if the borders are irregular,” Dr. Ling said. “If the color is changing, darkening, or there are multiple colors that can be concerning. A diameter greater than six millimeters, and then the E is for evolution if it’s changing.”

Dr. Ling recommends all adults get an annual skin check by a medical professional.