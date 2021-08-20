Prosecutors ask for Doug Jensen’s pre-trial release to be revoked, claim he violated terms by watching conspiracy theory videos online

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington. Doug Jensen, an Iowa man at center, was jailed early Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 on federal charges. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON, DC — Federal prosecutors are seeking to have the pre-trial release revoked for a Des Moines man charged in the January 6th US Capitol riot. They say Doug Jensen violated the terms of his release by watching online conspiracy videos about the presidential election recount.

The Motion to Revoke shows a Pretrial Services Officer found Jensen in his garage using an iPhone to stream news from Rumble, a video service popular with conservatives, just 30 days after his release from custody.

Access to the internet and internet-enabled devices is prohibited by the terms of his release.

Jensen was originally arrested two days following the January 6th riot. He’s facing multiple charges in connection with the riot including Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon, Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon, and Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers.

Video and images of Jensen participating in the riot, in his “Q” shirt, were spread widely via social media. Jensen has admitted to authorities that he took part in the raid of the US Capitol due to his belief in the ‘QAnon’ conspiracy theory.

In his plea to the court for pre-trial release he told the court he realized he had “bought into a pack of lies” and believed he had been deceived by QAnon, claiming he had experienced a “wake-up call.” Jensen was released on pre-trial release on July 14th after six months of being held in federal custody.

He was released to the custody of his wife, April Jensen, who swore to supervise her husband and notify the court if he violated any of the conditions of the agreement.

In documents filed Thursday, federal prosecutors say Jensen’s “alleged disavowal of QAnon was just an act; that his alleged epiphany inside the D.C. Jail was merely self-advocacy; and that, at the end of the day, Jensen will not abandon the misguided theories and beliefs that led him to menacingly chase U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up the Senate staircase on January 6, 2021.”

Prosecutors are now asking for Jensen to be jailed until his trial, which has not been scheduled yet. The court documents claim, “Jensen’s violation is doubly concerning because it exposes Ms. Jensen as an unsuitable and untrustworthy custodian. Indeed, by the defendant’s own account, Ms. Jensen left the iPhone on for the defendant when she went to work on August 13, thereby facilitating his violation. Thus, even if the Court were inclined to keep defendant on pretrial release, there are not suitable third-party custodians to supervise Jensen.”

Online court records did not indicate when the judge might rule on prosecutors’ motion to revoke pretrial release.