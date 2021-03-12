Prosecution of Iowa Reporter Gains Widespread Criticism; Advocates Celebrate Not Guilty Verdict

DES MOINES, Iowa — As free press advocates celebrate the Wednesday not-guilty verdict of an Iowa reporter — who was arrested while reporting on racial justice protests last summer — critics are asking why prosecutors pursued the case in the first place.

Andrea Sahouri, a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register, was pepper-sprayed and arrested while covering a protest outside Merle Hay Mall on May 31. She was acquitted for charges of failure to disperse and interference with official acts, both misdemeanors.

Here's our statement at @FreedomofPress welcoming the jury verdict for @dmregister reporter Andrea Sahouri.



It's still infuriating Polk County prosecutors wasted time and resources on a case that clearly violated her press freedom rights. https://t.co/ORYxEHepMW pic.twitter.com/7DIlNk3ByA — Trevor Timm (@trevortimm) March 10, 2021 Trevor Timm is the executive director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to protect public-interest journalism.

The prosecution claimed evidence showed she ignored dispersal orders from police officers. Des Moines police officer Luke Wilson — who arrested Sahouri — claimed she briefly resisted arrest by moving her arm away after being pepper-sprayed. However, evidence at trial suggested those orders weren’t clear, and Sahouri and others testified that they never heard them.

Sahouri testified that she was only doing her job before getting arrested. She was shown visibly shaken after being pepper-sprayed, in the body cam video shown during the trial, telling officers repeatedly that she was a journalist. Sahouri live-streamed a video during her arrest on May 31.

The news here is not the acquittal of a newspaper reporter arrested while covering a demonstration. It’s the fact that a prosecutor saw fit to file charges and go to trial. https://t.co/p1FVEJPAE3 — Frank Bajak (@fbajak) March 10, 2021 Frank Bajak is a reporter with the Associated Press.

Her case drew international concerns over its implications for press freedom. State Representative Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, told reporters Thursday she felt the prosecution was unnecessary and a “waste of tax dollars.” Konfrst also teaches journalism at Drake University.

“I believe strongly that journalism is not a crime,” she said. “It is frustrating to me. And the chilling effect that it could have on other journalists, who are trying to cover unrest or really anything by knowing that just by doing their job they could be prosecuted and have to go to trial.”

According to the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, 128 journalists were arrested or detained in the U.S. in 2020 – the majority at protests — compared with just nine in 2019. It shows 13 other journalists currently face criminal charges.

A prosecutor himself, House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, said the evidence was overwhelmingly in Sahouri’s favor.

“I don’t think it is a case that I personally would have brought as a prosecutor,” he said.

WHO 13 News reached out to Polk County prosecutor John Sarcone to ask why he chose to pursue charges against Sahouri. His office did not return our calls. However, Sarcone defended his decision in an interview with the Associated Press.

“We felt there was more than sufficient facts to establish the case. Based on the facts and the law, we proceeded,” Sarcone told The Associated Press by phone Thursday. “We bring cases to jurors and let them decide. What I have a hard time understanding is how everyone wants to short-circuit the jury process.”

Sarcone, a Democrat, has held his office since 1991. Dozens of civil rights and free press groups had called on him to dismiss charges against Sahouri in the name of the First Amendment, which protects the freedom of the press. He told the Associated Press that dismissing Sahouri’s charges would have been “special treatment.”

Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, joined his Democratic colleagues in questioning why Sarcone chose to pursue the case when evidence proved Sahouri “wasn’t breaking the law.”

“I really do believe the public deserves to know why this case was so aggressively prosecuted,” Wahls told reporters Thursday.

In an interview with WHO 13 News, Sahouri questioned whether her race played a role in her arrest as a Palestinian American.

“I can’t necessarily say for certain what people are thinking in their head…” she said. “I was the only reporter of color on the scene and the only reporter arrested so I’m just gonna let the facts speak for itself.”

Sarcone denied those allegations to the AP — saying another reporter, who was near Sahouri during her arrest, “probably got lucky.”

Proud to know my acquittal will set precedent for other unjust arrests during protests.



That was a huge motivation for me to continue this fight for nearly a year. https://t.co/DIvztvc89i — Andrea May Sahouri (@andreamsahouri) March 10, 2021