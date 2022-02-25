DES MOINES, Iowa — America may know who its next Supreme Court Justice will be when Stephen Breyer retires, and two notable names in Iowa’s legal community agree that nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is a wise choice for the bench.

Des Moines-based lawyer Alfredo Parrish has argued two cases before the United States Supreme Court in his long legislative career. He said Brown Jackson was his preferred candidate for Breyer’s seat among the speculated list of names because of her extensive experience.

“Watching how this bench will change now, I think it will just make it a better bench for everybody,” said Parrish. “I like judges who have been in the fire, been in the pit, and understand the difficulties you have as a client or as a lawyer representing clients.”

Brown Jackson is currently a federal judge for the United States Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. Prior to her appointment, the Harvard Law School graduate served as a district court judge, a public defender, and a clerk to Justice Breyer.

Brown Jackson would be the first former public defender on the Supreme Court if confirmed. Iowa State Bar Association president Anjela Shutts believes that new perspective is needed on the bench.

“It’s really important that those voices are at the table,” Shutts said. “They have difficult scenarios, difficult cases, and difficult clients. It’s important to have that perspective of what their clients go through.”

Both Parrish and Shutts believe Brown Jackson’s possible status as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court could inspire a new generation of diverse lawyers.

“People will understand how important of an appointment this will be for our country and for young people to give them belief that this system works,” said Parrish.

“I think it is long overdue that the U.S. Supreme Court reflect the entire United States,” Shutts said.