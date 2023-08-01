DES MOINES, Iowa — Jacqui Lopez Mendias is always smiling and always on the move. Her job in food service and nutrition at Unity Point Des Moines takes her all over Iowa Methodist Medical Center. Just a few years ago she wouldn’t have thought it was possible.

“I’ve learned to communicate with others and my shyness got less,” she says with a grin.

Jacqui is a graduate of Project SEARCH – a program that helps students with disabilities find jobs. “They go through three internships throughout the school year,” Natalie McNaught explains, “so they experience three different departments throughout the school year.”

McNaught is the Career Pathways Navigator here, helping people find jobs they love. “It could be anywhere in the hospital, from food service, housekeeping, unit clerk positions, and sterilizing surgical equipment. They can go all over the hospital and learn about different careers in healthcare.”

Project SEARCH interns gain soft skills like teamwork and time management and dozens of them have landed jobs thanks to the program. It’s filling a huge need because there is a high unemployment rate among people with disabilities. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, it was 7.6% in 2022, twice as high as the jobless rate for people without a disability.

Jacqui beams when she talks about the program. “I’m happy to do my job, and excited to do my job!”

More than 100 young people have come through the Project SEARCH internship at Unity Point and one of the students from the very first class still works there. “It’s awesome for Unity Point because not only do we get a new talent pool every year, we get to work with a diverse population and learn from them as well,” says McNaught. “Knowing we’re providing that opportunity for students who may not get that opportunity elsewhere is pretty cool.”

Jacqui graduated from Project Search last year and has a lot to smile about because of it. “I already bought myself a car already and in October saving my money for a vacation. I want to go to Cancun with my family.”