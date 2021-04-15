Progress Continues on Lauridsen Skatepark Ahead of Dew Tour

DES MOINES, Iowa – What will be the largest skatepark in the country is currently being built in Des Moines. It’s called the Lauridsen Skatepark.

The Dew Tour and Olympic qualifying events for skateboarding will be happening there in just over a month, meaning it’s crunch time for crews to finish up construction.

“Well we knew we’re going to be done late spring, early summer, but it has pushed up just a little bit to give us really that push that we need,” Angela Connolly, chair of the Polk County Board of Supervisors, said. “We’re about done anyway. It might not look as pretty as we wanted with all the trees and the grass growing, but the actual bowls and the courses are all going to be completed. So it’s going to be finished I know on time, and we’re really excited for them to all start gathering at that skatepark.”

Connolly mentioned construction will have to be complete even before the Dew Tour dates of May 20-23, so crews can bring in their equipment and set up. Those with Polk County say even though the pandemic and weather delayed progress, they’re confident the park will be finished in time.

Polk County Conservation will operate the skatepark on a daily basis. Deputy Director Doug Romig remembers when the idea of the skatepark was first brought forward almost two decades ago, and now he’s seeing it come to life.

“I’m most excited for the local youth that get to use this every day,” Romig said, “and I’m excited for the community at large for the events that we can bring in like the Dew Tour that will have national television coverage, international athletes qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.”

Lauridsen Skatepark will open to the public once the Dew Tour is over. It will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and free to use.